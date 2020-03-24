Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $13,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,606,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,255 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,953,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $243.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $236.68 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.37.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $646.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.04 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.