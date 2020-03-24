Contrasting Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Leisure Acquisition (NYSE:GPAQ)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPAQ) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Leisure Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 2.47 $43.38 million N/A N/A Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Leisure Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Cord Blood and Leisure Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Leisure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Leisure Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 39.60% 12.85% 6.78% Leisure Acquisition N/A 10.94% 0.45%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Leisure Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

About Leisure Acquisition

Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Naples, Florida.

