Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNCE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of CNCE opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

