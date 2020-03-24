Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 59.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,645 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,164,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,332,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,326,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

