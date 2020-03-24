COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. BNP Paribas lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $26.87.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

