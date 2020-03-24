Comparing Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) & TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Orthopediatrics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of TELA Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Orthopediatrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orthopediatrics and TELA Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orthopediatrics $72.55 million 8.36 -$13.73 million ($0.87) -41.31 TELA Bio $8.27 million 8.44 -$21.09 million N/A N/A

Orthopediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than TELA Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Orthopediatrics and TELA Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orthopediatrics -18.93% -12.15% -7.88% TELA Bio N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Orthopediatrics and TELA Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orthopediatrics 0 0 5 0 3.00 TELA Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus target price of $51.40, indicating a potential upside of 43.02%. TELA Bio has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential upside of 220.26%. Given TELA Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Orthopediatrics.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Orthopediatrics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard. It offers trauma and deformity procedures; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine procedures. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix or OviTex PRS products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

