COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPVY opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.33. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

