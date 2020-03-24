COMPANHIA PARAN/S (ELPVY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

COMPANHIA PARAN/S (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 25th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPVY opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.33. COMPANHIA PARAN/S has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
COMPANHIA PARAN/S Company Profile
