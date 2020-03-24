Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.08 million, a PE ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,161,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,976,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 868,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 420,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.