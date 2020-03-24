Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

CLNY stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 31.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,373,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 1,851.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,187 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,444 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.