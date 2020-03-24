Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $76.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.73.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $75,828.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after buying an additional 210,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after buying an additional 140,524 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after buying an additional 441,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.