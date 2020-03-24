Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $15.00, 3,795,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,576,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.
CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 219.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 30.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.
About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.
