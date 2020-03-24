Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $15.00, 3,795,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 141% from the average session volume of 1,576,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colfax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Colfax to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $888.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the third quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colfax by 219.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 30.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

