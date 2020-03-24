Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,131.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.