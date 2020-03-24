Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Trading Down 9.6%

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s share price dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.51 and last traded at $38.23, approximately 2,474,507 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,228,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.95.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 177.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 60,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at about $295,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after purchasing an additional 54,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 64.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 42,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

