Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Down 9.5%

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s stock price was down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.46, approximately 4,355,514 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,766,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.43% of Co-Diagnostics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

