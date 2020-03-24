Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Down 9.5%

Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX)’s stock price was down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.46, approximately 4,355,514 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,766,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.45.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CODX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
