Co-Diagnostics’ (CODX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CODX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

