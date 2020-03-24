Clean Harbors Inc Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Clean Harbors in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of CLH opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.46. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,461 shares of company stock valued at $99,969. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

