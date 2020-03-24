Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Shares Down 9.4%

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) shares dropped 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.87, approximately 7,120,887 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 5,896,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

