Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

TSE CPH opened at C$0.44 on Tuesday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

