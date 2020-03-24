Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.55.

CTAS stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.04 and a 200 day moving average of $265.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

