Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cineplex (TSE:CGX) from a tender rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$34.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cineplex from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Cineplex from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cineplex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.71.

TSE CGX opened at C$10.83 on Friday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.70. The stock has a market cap of $685.90 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$443.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. Cineplex’s payout ratio is 386.21%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

