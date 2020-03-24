CIBC Upgrades TransAlta (TSE:TA) to “Outperform”

CIBC upgraded shares of TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has C$8.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$11.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TA. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform overweight rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

TA stock opened at C$5.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.91. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$609.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.2096517 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 61,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$489,979.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,462 shares in the company, valued at C$673,162.14. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 254,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,029,066.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 254,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,029,066.36.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

