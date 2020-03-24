CIBC Downgrades Boralex (TSE:BLX) to Neutral

CIBC downgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$28.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$30.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BLX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$32.00 to C$28.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.25.

BLX opened at C$22.24 on Friday. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.72.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$176.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is -153.49%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

