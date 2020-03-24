CIBC Cuts ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$44.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.19. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52 week low of C$32.11 and a 52 week high of C$54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

