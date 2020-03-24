CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHBAY opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $28.90.

CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Company Profile

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products, including current, ordinary, savings, time, and liquid deposits, as well as deposits at notice; and various loans and bills discounting. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

