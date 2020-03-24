CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CHIBA BK LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHBAY opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CHIBA BK LTD/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $28.90.
CHIBA BK LTD/ADR Company Profile
