Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 7.3%

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.01 and last traded at $28.50, 20,572,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 14,278,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

