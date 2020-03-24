Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143,865 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193,052 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,541,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,096,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

