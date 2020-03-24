Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NYSEMKT:PHGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, January 9th.
Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Article: How to track put option volume
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chardan Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.