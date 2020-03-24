Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition (NYSEMKT:PHGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Chardan Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops bacteriophage-based therapies for the treatment and prevention of diseases from dysbiosis of the microbiome. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and cancer.

