Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CYOU. ValuEngine cut Changyou.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Changyou.Com to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

CYOU stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $567.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.90. Changyou.Com has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.53. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Changyou.Com will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYOU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Changyou.Com by 46.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Changyou.Com during the third quarter worth about $2,825,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 122.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 455,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Changyou.Com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 268,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,302 shares in the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

