CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Shares Down 10.3%

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) shares dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $3.12, approximately 1,426,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 688,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBR. ValuEngine upgraded CENTRAIS ELETRI/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CENTRAIS ELETRI/S in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW.

