Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Lowered to “Sell” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Stephens currently has $1.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.21. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

