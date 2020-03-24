Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 605.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Celanese by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.49. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Celanese from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

