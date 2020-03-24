CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Trading Down 7.8%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) dropped 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.91, approximately 1,376,753 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 502,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile (NYSE:IGR)
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.