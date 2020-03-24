CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) Trading Down 7.8%

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) dropped 7.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.91, approximately 1,376,753 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 502,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,307,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,469,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 358,331 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,756,552 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,128,000 after purchasing an additional 248,407 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,181,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

