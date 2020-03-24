Castleark Management LLC Sells 303,270 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Castleark Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 303,270 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.