Castleark Management LLC Purchases 810 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,754,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $604,957.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,661. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock worth $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.14.

SBAC opened at $215.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.02 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.70 and its 200 day moving average is $250.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.85.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.