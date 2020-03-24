Castleark Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Incyte by 73.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 270.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

