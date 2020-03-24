Castleark Management LLC Invests $561,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Incyte by 73.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 270.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,477,000 after buying an additional 201,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,913,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Incyte by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 378,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,035,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Incyte by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89.
INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
