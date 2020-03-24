Castleark Management LLC Has $412,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Castleark Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1,889.2% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

