Castle Hook Partners LP Has $53.44 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Castle Hook Partners LP cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,876 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 374,733 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.5% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $135.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $115.52 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.26.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

