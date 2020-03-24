Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) Head to Head Review

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Central Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Central Federal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Central Federal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carver Bancorp $28.09 million 0.26 -$5.94 million N/A N/A Central Federal $46.82 million 1.20 $9.60 million N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Carver Bancorp and Central Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Carver Bancorp and Central Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carver Bancorp -19.67% -103.47% -0.90% Central Federal 20.50% 16.48% 1.24%

Risk & Volatility

Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Federal beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

