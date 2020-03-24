Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Carter Bank and Trust alerts:

Shares of CARE opened at $6.90 on Friday. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 42.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 130,251 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Carter Bank and Trust by 285,076.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,307 shares during the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bank and Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bank and Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.