Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,398 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

