Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 67,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1,712.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

