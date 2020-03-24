Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $7.29 Million in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,479,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 104,192 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 542,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 331,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

