Captrust Financial Advisors Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,152,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,106,583,000 after acquiring an additional 66,942 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $726,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $8,337,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $115.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.39.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

