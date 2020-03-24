Captrust Financial Advisors Has $7.99 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 4,311.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,432 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after purchasing an additional 577,028 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,888,000 after buying an additional 68,472 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after purchasing an additional 187,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $103.05 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.46.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

