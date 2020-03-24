Captrust Financial Advisors Has $7.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 348.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,836 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after acquiring an additional 781,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of BND stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.