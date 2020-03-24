Captrust Financial Advisors Has $7.28 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 38,289.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of QUAL opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.