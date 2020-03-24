Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 97,313 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9,294.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,313 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 480.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 48,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after buying an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

