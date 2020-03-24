Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,326 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 48.8% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 241,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.82.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.