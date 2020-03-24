Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 19,897 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,897 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

NYSE:DG opened at $146.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.28. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.15 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

