Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 116,560 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,560 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

